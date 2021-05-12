GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:GEAGY) Receives Buy Rating from UBS Group

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:GEAGY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at UBS Group in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Citigroup raised GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Friday, March 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:GEAGY remained flat at $$40.59 during midday trading on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 2,279 shares, compared to its average volume of 144,678. GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft has a 1-year low of $33.21 and a 1-year high of $40.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market cap of $7.33 billion, a PE ratio of -34.99 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a 50 day moving average of $40.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.82.

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft engages in the development and production of systems and components for the food processing industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Business Area Equipment and Business Area Solutions. The Business Area Equipment segment offers separators, valves, pumps, homogenizers, and refrigeration compressors, as well as process technology solutions for food processing and packaging applications; and dairy equipment, feeding systems, and slurry engineering solutions.

