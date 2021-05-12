Genel Energy (OTCMKTS:GEGYY) Hits New 1-Year High at $2.36

Shares of Genel Energy plc (OTCMKTS:GEGYY) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $2.36 and last traded at $2.36, with a volume of 0 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $2.36.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Genel Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.77. The company has a market cap of $658.51 million, a P/E ratio of 4.82 and a beta of -0.84.

Genel Energy plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the oil and gas exploration and production activities. It operates through two segments, Production and Pre-production. The Production segment holds interest in oil producing fields on the Tawke PSC (Tawke and Peshkabir), the Taq Taq PSC, and Sarta PSC located in the Kurdistan Region of Iraq.

