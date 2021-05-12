General American Investors Co. Inc. Trims Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

General American Investors Co. Inc. lowered its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 3.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,500 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises approximately 5.1% of General American Investors Co. Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. General American Investors Co. Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $54,819,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GOOG. Resolute Partners Group acquired a new position in Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. grew its holdings in Alphabet by 200.0% during the 1st quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 15 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. ADE LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 18 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. 31.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Alphabet news, SVP Philipp Schindler sold 1,385 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,056.52, for a total transaction of $2,848,280.20. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,467,824. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 70 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,405.72, for a total value of $168,400.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 95 shares in the company, valued at $228,543.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 37,038 shares of company stock valued at $82,507,816. 12.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Alphabet stock traded down $41.78 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $2,266.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,035 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,546,830. The firm has a market cap of $1.52 trillion, a PE ratio of 44.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.98. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,323.91 and a 52 week high of $2,452.38. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2,252.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,959.89. The company has a quick ratio of 3.39, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $15.74 by $10.55. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 20.80%. The firm had revenue of $55.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.40 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $9.87 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 34.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on GOOG. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Cowen upped their price target on Alphabet from $2,600.00 to $2,700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Alphabet from $2,250.00 to $2,635.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Barclays restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,495.63.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

