General American Investors (NYSE:GAM) Sets New 12-Month High at $43.00

Shares of General American Investors Company, Inc. (NYSE:GAM) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $43.00 and last traded at $42.97, with a volume of 603 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $42.87.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $41.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.08.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GAM. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its stake in General American Investors by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 25,166 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $936,000 after buying an additional 2,579 shares during the period. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in General American Investors during the 4th quarter worth $693,000. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd bought a new position in General American Investors during the 4th quarter worth about $2,056,000. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in General American Investors by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. now owns 42,700 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,588,000 after purchasing an additional 2,714 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in General American Investors by 61.5% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 244,476 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $9,092,000 after purchasing an additional 93,053 shares in the last quarter. 23.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

General American Investors Company, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm invests in the public equity markets of United States. It invests in growth stocks of companies. It makes investments in Information Technology, Financials, Consumer Staples, Consumer Discretionary, Retailing, Communication Services, Industrials, Health Care, Energy and Materials.

