Geneva Capital Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH)

Geneva Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH) by 2.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 824,845 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 19,609 shares during the period. Texas Roadhouse comprises about 1.4% of Geneva Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Geneva Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Texas Roadhouse were worth $79,136,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TXRH. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Texas Roadhouse by 315.1% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,141,594 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $89,227,000 after buying an additional 866,565 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Texas Roadhouse during the fourth quarter valued at about $55,676,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Texas Roadhouse by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,426,459 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $658,613,000 after buying an additional 468,138 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd purchased a new stake in Texas Roadhouse during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,514,000. Finally, Hood River Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Texas Roadhouse by 90.4% during the fourth quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 516,908 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $40,402,000 after buying an additional 245,394 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Texas Roadhouse stock traded down $2.07 on Wednesday, hitting $97.97. 3,202 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 808,806. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $99.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $85.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.82 billion, a PE ratio of 128.26, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.00. Texas Roadhouse, Inc. has a 1 year low of $41.68 and a 1 year high of $110.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.01.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The restaurant operator reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.32. Texas Roadhouse had a net margin of 2.19% and a return on equity of 5.97%. On average, analysts expect that Texas Roadhouse, Inc. will post 0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This is an increase from Texas Roadhouse’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 18th.

TXRH has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $83.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Texas Roadhouse from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $123.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $108.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $101.00 target price on shares of Texas Roadhouse in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Stephens increased their price target on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $93.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $147.35.

In other news, CEO Wayne Kent Taylor sold 70,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.40, for a total value of $6,888,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,036,295 shares in the company, valued at $298,771,428. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Christopher C. Colson sold 259 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.03, for a total transaction of $26,943.77. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 1,625 shares in the company, valued at $169,048.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 112,171 shares of company stock worth $10,778,706. Insiders own 6.16% of the company’s stock.

Texas Roadhouse Profile

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates and franchises Texas Roadhouse and Bubba's 33 restaurants. As of December 29, 2020, it operated 537 domestic restaurants and 97 franchise restaurants.

