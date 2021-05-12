Geneva Capital Management LLC Grows Position in LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG)

Geneva Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG) by 16.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 524,886 shares of the health services provider’s stock after buying an additional 75,315 shares during the period. LHC Group comprises approximately 1.7% of Geneva Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Geneva Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.66% of LHC Group worth $100,364,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in LHCG. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of LHC Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $55,369,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in shares of LHC Group by 75.2% during the 1st quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 518,935 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $99,226,000 after buying an additional 222,709 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of LHC Group by 44.3% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 327,619 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $69,888,000 after buying an additional 100,522 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of LHC Group by 15.8% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 645,619 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $137,723,000 after buying an additional 88,322 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of LHC Group by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,727,015 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,008,365,000 after buying an additional 82,911 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LHCG traded down $0.79 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $195.87. The company had a trading volume of 670 shares, compared to its average volume of 174,580. LHC Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $138.72 and a 1-year high of $236.81. The stock has a market cap of $6.20 billion, a PE ratio of 59.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.46. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $201.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $204.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The health services provider reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.14. LHC Group had a return on equity of 9.71% and a net margin of 5.00%. The business had revenue of $524.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $524.92 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that LHC Group, Inc. will post 5.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LHCG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on LHC Group in a research report on Monday, January 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $255.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on LHC Group from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded LHC Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $192.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. LHC Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $229.11.

About LHC Group

LHC Group, Inc, a health care provider, specializes in the post-acute continuum of care primarily for Medicare beneficiaries in the United States. The company's Home Health Services segment offers home nursing services, including wound care and dressing changes, cardiac rehabilitation, infusion therapy, pain management, pharmaceutical administration, skilled observation and assessment, and patient education; medically-oriented social services; and physical, occupational, and speech therapy services.

