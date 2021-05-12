Geneva Capital Management LLC Lowers Stock Position in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP)

Geneva Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) by 4.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 59,197 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,770 shares during the quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC owned about 0.15% of CoStar Group worth $48,653,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in CoStar Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in CoStar Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of CoStar Group by 264.3% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 51 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CoStar Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of CoStar Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $54,000. 95.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:CSGP traded down $7.20 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $840.29. The company had a trading volume of 194 shares, compared to its average volume of 309,659. The company has a market capitalization of $33.19 billion, a PE ratio of 113.76 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $867.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $875.48. CoStar Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $604.96 and a 52 week high of $952.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 16.35 and a quick ratio of 16.35.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The technology company reported $2.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.40 by $0.35. CoStar Group had a net margin of 17.57% and a return on equity of 7.58%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.44 EPS. Analysts anticipate that CoStar Group, Inc. will post 8.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on CSGP shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $979.00 price target (up from $359.00) on shares of CoStar Group in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of CoStar Group from $1,000.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CoStar Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of CoStar Group from $950.00 to $1,025.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of CoStar Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. CoStar Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $941.27.

In other CoStar Group news, CEO Andrew C. Florance sold 19,570 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $818.37, for a total transaction of $16,015,500.90. Also, insider Frederick G. Saint sold 7,834 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $831.70, for a total value of $6,515,537.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 35,792 shares of company stock valued at $29,631,818 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.67% of the company’s stock.

About CoStar Group

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplace services to the commercial real estate, hospitality, residential, and related professionals industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It offers CoStar Property Professional that provides inventory of office, industrial, retail, and multifamily, and student housing properties and land; CoStar COMPS Professional, which covers comparable commercial real estate sales information; CoStar Market Analytics to view and report on aggregated market and submarket trends; and CoStar Tenant, an online business-to-business prospecting and analytical tool that provides tenant information.

