Geneva Capital Management LLC Makes New $37.19 Million Investment in BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS)

Geneva Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,033,095 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $37,191,000. Geneva Capital Management LLC owned approximately 3.09% of BioLife Solutions as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of BioLife Solutions during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of BioLife Solutions during the 4th quarter worth approximately $113,000. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of BioLife Solutions by 6,204.4% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,837 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 2,792 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of BioLife Solutions by 265.7% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,156 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 2,293 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in shares of BioLife Solutions during the 4th quarter worth approximately $194,000. 67.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BLFS has been the subject of several analyst reports. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of BioLife Solutions from $35.50 to $61.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Stephens raised their target price on shares of BioLife Solutions from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of BioLife Solutions from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Maxim Group raised their target price on shares of BioLife Solutions from $40.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Benchmark raised shares of BioLife Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.10.

In other news, VP Aby J. Mathew sold 20,000 shares of BioLife Solutions stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.44, for a total transaction of $648,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 220,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,158,826.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Michael Rice sold 11,461 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.15, for a total value of $345,549.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 282,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,516,621.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 269,361 shares of company stock valued at $9,877,358 in the last three months. Insiders own 22.30% of the company’s stock.

BLFS stock traded down $1.54 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $30.13. 1,321 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 297,740. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $34.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.28. BioLife Solutions, Inc. has a one year low of $13.76 and a one year high of $47.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 50.41 and a beta of 1.55.

BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, March 21st. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.04). BioLife Solutions had a return on equity of 0.53% and a net margin of 12.67%. The firm had revenue of $14.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.43 million. On average, research analysts expect that BioLife Solutions, Inc. will post 0.01 EPS for the current year.

BioLife Solutions Profile

BioLife Solutions, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies bioproduction tools and services for the cell and gene therapy industry in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company's products are used in the basic and applied research, and commercial manufacturing of biologic-based therapies.

