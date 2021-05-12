Geneva Capital Management LLC Sells 7,196 Shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

Geneva Capital Management LLC lowered its position in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) by 5.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 127,981 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 7,196 shares during the period. Geneva Capital Management LLC’s holdings in ANSYS were worth $43,457,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ANSS. Donaldson Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ANSYS in the 4th quarter worth approximately $262,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of ANSYS by 106.8% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 9,100 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,310,000 after acquiring an additional 4,700 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank raised its position in shares of ANSYS by 15.4% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 736 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $268,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Bainco International Investors raised its position in shares of ANSYS by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Bainco International Investors now owns 27,566 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $10,029,000 after acquiring an additional 657 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank raised its position in shares of ANSYS by 32.4% in the 4th quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 3,913 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,424,000 after acquiring an additional 958 shares in the last quarter. 89.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ANSYS alerts:

In other news, SVP Shane Emswiler sold 5,549 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $392.69, for a total value of $2,179,036.81. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 27,746 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,895,576.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Richard S. Mahoney sold 3,467 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $369.16, for a total value of $1,279,877.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 37,947 shares in the company, valued at $14,008,514.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 19,624 shares of company stock worth $7,221,645. Company insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on ANSS shares. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on ANSYS from $413.00 to $392.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on ANSYS from $380.00 to $360.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Bank of America started coverage on ANSYS in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded ANSYS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $392.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $308.38.

ANSS traded down $0.10 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $320.77. 5,025 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 492,759. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.60 and a beta of 1.23. ANSYS, Inc. has a 12-month low of $244.53 and a 12-month high of $413.19. The company has a current ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $356.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $350.00.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The software maker reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $372.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $352.75 million. ANSYS had a return on equity of 12.09% and a net margin of 24.88%. On average, equities analysts expect that ANSYS, Inc. will post 4.95 EPS for the current year.

About ANSYS

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. The company offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which its engineering simulation technologies are built; multiphysics software to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, and electronics in a unified engineering simulation environment; high-performance computing product suite; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

See Also: Basic Economics creates winners and losers

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ANSS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS).

Receive News & Ratings for ANSYS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ANSYS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.