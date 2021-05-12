Genpact (NYSE:G) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Genpact (NYSE:G) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 2.270-2.300 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.280. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.93 billion-$3.99 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.97 billion.Genpact also updated its FY21 guidance to $2.27-2.30 EPS.

G has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Genpact from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $54.00 target price on shares of Genpact in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Genpact from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $45.71.

Get Genpact alerts:

Shares of G traded down $1.53 on Tuesday, reaching $45.35. 1,957,942 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,706,994. The firm has a market cap of $8.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.64. Genpact has a 12 month low of $31.85 and a 12 month high of $49.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $44.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.68.

Genpact (NYSE:G) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.02. Genpact had a return on equity of 21.81% and a net margin of 8.53%. The firm had revenue of $950.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $933.93 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Genpact will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be given a $0.108 dividend. This represents a $0.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. Genpact’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.56%.

In other news, SVP Balkrishan Kalra sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.80, for a total transaction of $42,800.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 188,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,057,870.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO N. V. Tyagarajan sold 70,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.01, for a total value of $3,150,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 693,765 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,226,362.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 73,147 shares of company stock worth $3,284,447. Insiders own 1.86% of the company’s stock.

About Genpact

Genpact Limited provides business process outsourcing and information technology (IT) services North and Latin America, India, rest of Asia, and Europe. It operates in three segments: Banking, Capital Markets and Insurance; Consumer Goods, Retail, Life Sciences and Healthcare; and High Tech, Manufacturing and Services.

See Also: What is a price target?

Receive News & Ratings for Genpact Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genpact and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.