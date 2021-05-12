Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) Rating Increased to Neutral at The Goldman Sachs Group

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) was upgraded by The Goldman Sachs Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $125.00 target price on the specialty retailer’s stock, up from their previous target price of $113.00. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target suggests a potential downside of 4.75% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on GPC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Genuine Parts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Genuine Parts from $115.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Argus increased their target price on Genuine Parts from $109.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Genuine Parts in a research note on Sunday, April 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Genuine Parts from $115.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Genuine Parts currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $127.50.

Shares of NYSE:GPC opened at $131.24 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.96 billion, a PE ratio of -97.94 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The business has a 50-day moving average of $121.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $106.24. Genuine Parts has a 12 month low of $67.12 and a 12 month high of $135.93.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The specialty retailer reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $4.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.30 billion. Genuine Parts had a positive return on equity of 23.26% and a negative net margin of 1.10%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.92 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Genuine Parts will post 5.1 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GPC. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Genuine Parts during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $132,457,000. Cullen Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Genuine Parts by 230.5% during the 1st quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 1,591,073 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $183,912,000 after purchasing an additional 1,109,649 shares in the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc lifted its holdings in Genuine Parts by 43.6% during the 1st quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 1,653,851 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $191,243,000 after buying an additional 501,896 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Genuine Parts by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,771,165 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $177,878,000 after buying an additional 195,329 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in Genuine Parts by 42.5% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 614,038 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $61,668,000 after buying an additional 183,224 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.87% of the company’s stock.

Genuine Parts Company Profile

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for imported vehicles, hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory and supply items used by various automotive aftermarket customers, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, industrial concerns, and individuals.

