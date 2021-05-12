Geodrill (TSE:GEO) Shares Up 17.4%

Shares of Geodrill Limited (TSE:GEO) were up 17.4% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$2.30 and last traded at C$2.29. Approximately 135,215 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 295% from the average daily volume of 34,236 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.95.

Separately, TD Securities restated a “na” rating and set a C$3.00 target price (up previously from C$2.75) on shares of Geodrill in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th.

The firm has a market cap of C$99.70 million and a PE ratio of 9.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$1.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$1.76.

Geodrill (TSE:GEO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 8th. The company reported C$0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.05 by C$0.02. The company had revenue of C$32.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$29.88 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Geodrill Limited will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Investors of record on Friday, March 26th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 25th. Geodrill’s payout ratio is 9.76%.

In other news, insider Sustainable Capital Ltd sold 98,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.95, for a total transaction of C$192,329.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,428,727 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$14,490,474.89. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 112,600 shares of company stock valued at $219,361.

About Geodrill (TSE:GEO)

Geodrill Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides mineral exploration drilling services to major, intermediate, and junior mining companies with exploration, development, and production operations in West Africa, Zambia, and Peru. It offers reverse circulation, diamond core, deep directional drilling, air-core, grade control, geo-tech, and water borehole drilling services.

