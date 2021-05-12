GeoPark (NYSE:GPRK) Shares Gap Up to $15.06

Shares of GeoPark Limited (NYSE:GPRK) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $15.06, but opened at $16.06. GeoPark shares last traded at $15.67, with a volume of 800 shares trading hands.

Several research firms recently issued reports on GPRK. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on GeoPark from $15.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded GeoPark from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.33.

The firm has a market capitalization of $959.39 million, a PE ratio of -8.36 and a beta of 1.60. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $16.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 191.90.

GeoPark (NYSE:GPRK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.46). GeoPark had a positive return on equity of 14.07% and a negative net margin of 25.59%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that GeoPark Limited will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.021 per share. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 14th. GeoPark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.06%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in GeoPark by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,078,596 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $17,258,000 after purchasing an additional 112,670 shares in the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC increased its stake in GeoPark by 154.4% in the 4th quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 518,704 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,145,000 after purchasing an additional 314,810 shares in the last quarter. DnB Asset Management AS purchased a new position in GeoPark in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $4,017,000. Westwood Global Investments LLC purchased a new position in GeoPark in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,929,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in GeoPark by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 133,355 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,732,000 after purchasing an additional 13,400 shares in the last quarter. 39.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GeoPark Company Profile (NYSE:GPRK)

GeoPark Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas reserves in Chile, Colombia, Brazil, Argentina, Peru, and Ecuador. As of December 31, 2019, the company had working and/or economic interests in 31 hydrocarbons blocks, as well as shallow-offshore concession in Brazil that includes the Manati Field.

