Getty Realty (NYSE:GTY) vs. Gadsden Properties (OTCMKTS:GADS) Head to Head Review

Getty Realty (NYSE:GTY) and Gadsden Properties (OTCMKTS:GADS) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability and risk.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

65.1% of Getty Realty shares are held by institutional investors. 19.2% of Getty Realty shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 5.0% of Gadsden Properties shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Getty Realty has a beta of 0.74, indicating that its stock price is 26% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Gadsden Properties has a beta of 1.64, indicating that its stock price is 64% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Getty Realty and Gadsden Properties, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Getty Realty 0 1 1 0 2.50 Gadsden Properties 0 0 0 0 N/A

Getty Realty presently has a consensus target price of $34.50, suggesting a potential upside of 12.01%. Given Getty Realty’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Getty Realty is more favorable than Gadsden Properties.

Profitability

This table compares Getty Realty and Gadsden Properties’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Getty Realty 33.71% 8.16% 3.84% Gadsden Properties N/A N/A N/A

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Getty Realty and Gadsden Properties’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Getty Realty $140.65 million 9.72 $49.72 million $1.72 17.91 Gadsden Properties $40,000.00 380.50 -$2.04 million N/A N/A

Getty Realty has higher revenue and earnings than Gadsden Properties.

Summary

Getty Realty beats Gadsden Properties on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Getty Realty

Getty Realty Corp. is the leading publicly traded real estate investment trust in the United States specializing in the ownership, leasing and financing of convenience store and gasoline station properties. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned 896 properties and leased 58 properties from third-party landlords in 35 states across the United States and Washington, D.C.

About Gadsden Properties

Gadsden Properties, Inc. is a Nevada corporation that was formed on December 28, 2010. Gadsden concentrates primarily on investments in high quality income-producing assets, residential developments and other opportunistic commercial properties in secondary and tertiary markets across the United States. The Company derives value from smaller, flexible retail investments that range from $5 million to $50 million and off-market mixed-use properties ranging from $50 million to $250 million. As a result of this chosen strategy, we believe that Gadsden is developing a unique competitive advantage that generally allows the Company to invest in markets and assets that are often overlooked by larger institutional investors, such as publicly-traded REITs and other large institutional investors. As part of its strategy, Gadsden attracts specific sellers that prefer the tax deferral advantages offered through issuing operating partnership units in exchange for their properties. These real estate assets are typically operated by independent owners that are seeking to monetize their real estate holdings, and who are typically not well capitalized or well-seasoned real estate operators. These transactions create a variety of outcomes for Gadsden and the sellers Â- typically resulting in lease-up and value-added opportunities that may not be otherwise achieved. Additional information about Gadsden Properties, Inc. may be found online at www.gadsdenreit.com.

