GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL) Receives $36.56 Average Target Price from Analysts

GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the twelve ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $35.89.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $31.00 price target (up previously from $27.00) on shares of GFL Environmental in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. National Bank Financial restated an “outperform” rating on shares of GFL Environmental in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of GFL Environmental in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. Scotiabank lifted their price target on GFL Environmental from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price target on GFL Environmental from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Scotia Capital Inc. grew its position in shares of GFL Environmental by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 147,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,313,000 after purchasing an additional 9,519 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board acquired a new position in GFL Environmental during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,559,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in GFL Environmental during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,028,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in GFL Environmental by 1,286.2% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 143,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,176,000 after acquiring an additional 132,766 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in GFL Environmental during the 4th quarter worth approximately $100,862,000. Institutional investors own 58.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GFL Environmental stock traded down $0.93 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $31.12. The company had a trading volume of 841,398 shares, compared to its average volume of 880,185. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.51. The company has a current ratio of 3.00, a quick ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. GFL Environmental has a 1-year low of $17.02 and a 1-year high of $36.70.

GFL Environmental (NYSE:GFL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.23. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that GFL Environmental will post 0.04 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 19th were given a dividend of $0.011 per share. This is a positive change from GFL Environmental’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 16th.

GFL Environmental Inc operates as a diversified environmental services company in Canada and the United States. The company offers non-hazardous solid waste management, infrastructure and soil remediation, and liquid waste management services. Its solid waste management business line includes the collection, transportation, transfer, recycling, and disposal of non-hazardous solid waste for municipal, residential, and commercial and industrial customers.

