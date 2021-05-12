GFS Advisors LLC Has $291,000 Stock Holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

GFS Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) by 53.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 5,300 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 6,000 shares during the period. GFS Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $291,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WBA. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 280.1% in the 1st quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 517 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McCarthy Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Walgreens Boots Alliance alerts:

Shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance stock opened at $54.24 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 108.48, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $53.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.73. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 12-month low of $33.36 and a 12-month high of $57.05.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 30th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.30. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a return on equity of 18.33% and a net margin of 0.33%. The company had revenue of $32.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.52 earnings per share. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 11th. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st will be given a $0.4675 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $1.87 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.45%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.45%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Barclays raised their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $47.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Truist Securities increased their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $50.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. TheStreet raised Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $44.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.53.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Profile

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and beauty retail company. It operates through three segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

Read More: What is the accumulation/distribution indicator?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WBA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA).

Receive News & Ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.