Gibson Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:GBNXF) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Gibson Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:GBNXF) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the sixteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $24.43.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. National Bank Financial reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Gibson Energy in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Desjardins downgraded shares of Gibson Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Gibson Energy from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Industrial Alliance Securities downgraded shares of Gibson Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Barclays downgraded shares of Gibson Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th.

GBNXF stock remained flat at $$18.99 during trading on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.78 billion and a P/E ratio of 26.75. Gibson Energy has a 52-week low of $13.64 and a 52-week high of $19.17. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $17.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67.

Gibson Energy (OTCMKTS:GBNXF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter. Gibson Energy had a net margin of 2.71% and a return on equity of 19.16%.

About Gibson Energy

Gibson Energy Inc, an oil infrastructure company, engages in the gathering, storage, optimization, processing, and marketing of crude oil and refined products in North America. It operates through two segments, Infrastructure and Marketing. The Infrastructure segment operates a network of infrastructure assets that include oil terminals, rail loading and unloading facilities, gathering pipelines, and a crude oil processing facility.

