Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) Shares Bought by Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC

Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 2.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 101,008 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,140 shares during the period. Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $6,529,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Barrett Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 333.0% in the fourth quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC now owns 433 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 81.6% in the fourth quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 445 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.36% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Richard James Whitley sold 20,282 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.57, for a total value of $1,309,608.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 51,404 shares in the company, valued at $3,319,156.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 1,486 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.36, for a total transaction of $94,152.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 29,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,847,957.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GILD traded up $0.68 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $67.90. 389,358 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,272,856. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a twelve month low of $56.56 and a twelve month high of $80.48. The stock has a market cap of $85.16 billion, a PE ratio of 69.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.51. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.95. The company has a quick ratio of 3.15, a current ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $6.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.78 billion. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 5.48% and a return on equity of 37.77%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 7.06 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.18%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.25%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on GILD shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Gilead Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Redburn Partners raised shares of Gilead Sciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.46.

Gilead Sciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medicines in areas of unmet medical need. The firm’s primary areas of focus include human immunodeficiency virus, acquired immunodeficiency syndrome, liver diseases, hematology, oncology, and inflammation and respiratory diseases.

