Glanbia (OTCMKTS:GLAPY) Hits New 52-Week High at $79.10

Glanbia plc (OTCMKTS:GLAPY)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $79.10 and last traded at $79.10, with a volume of 403 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $72.68.

GLAPY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Glanbia in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Glanbia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $63.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market cap of $4.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.22 and a beta of 0.45.

Glanbia plc operates as a nutrition company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Glanbia Performance Nutrition, Glanbia Nutritionals, and Glanbia Ireland. The Glanbia Performance Nutrition segment manufactures and sells sports nutrition and lifestyle nutrition products in various formats, including powders, ready-to-eat bars and snacking foods, and ready-to-drink beverages through various channels, such as specialty retail, e-Commerce, and gyms, as well the food, drug, mass, and club channels.

