Glanbia’s (GLAPF) Buy Rating Reiterated at Berenberg Bank

Glanbia (OTCMKTS:GLAPF)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Berenberg Bank in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Glanbia in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Kepler Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Glanbia in a research note on Friday, March 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy”.

Glanbia stock opened at $14.98 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $14.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.39. Glanbia has a 12-month low of $9.90 and a 12-month high of $16.80.

Glanbia plc operates as a nutrition company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Glanbia Performance Nutrition, Glanbia Nutritionals, and Glanbia Ireland. The Glanbia Performance Nutrition segment manufactures and sells sports nutrition and lifestyle nutrition products in various formats, including powders, ready-to-eat bars and snacking foods, and ready-to-drink beverages through various channels, such as specialty retail, e-Commerce, and gyms, as well the food, drug, mass, and club channels.

