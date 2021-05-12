GlaxoSmithKline (LON:GSK) Rating Reiterated by The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated their buy rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline (LON:GSK) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm currently has a GBX 1,890 ($24.69) target price on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 1,300 ($16.98) price target on GlaxoSmithKline and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Oddo Bhf set a GBX 1,490 ($19.47) price target on GlaxoSmithKline and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reissued a neutral rating and set a GBX 1,317 ($17.21) price objective on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 1,925 ($25.15) price objective on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets reissued a neutral rating and set a GBX 1,500 ($19.60) price objective on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 1,543.80 ($20.17).

Get GlaxoSmithKline alerts:

Shares of LON:GSK opened at GBX 1,331.40 ($17.39) on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of £66.99 billion and a PE ratio of 12.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 124.79, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 1,320.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 1,335.19. GlaxoSmithKline has a 1 year low of GBX 1,190.80 ($15.56) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,748.55 ($22.84).

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 20th will be given a dividend of GBX 19 ($0.25) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.42%. GlaxoSmithKline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.77%.

In other GlaxoSmithKline news, insider Emma Walmsley sold 32,346 shares of GlaxoSmithKline stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,211 ($15.82), for a total value of £391,710.06 ($511,771.70). Also, insider Urs Rohner acquired 629 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,340 ($17.51) per share, with a total value of £8,428.60 ($11,012.02).

About GlaxoSmithKline

GlaxoSmithKline plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

Read More: Using other technical indicators with support levels

Receive News & Ratings for GlaxoSmithKline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GlaxoSmithKline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.