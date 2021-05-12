Global Cord Blood (NYSE:CO) Sets New 52-Week High at $5.21

Global Cord Blood Co. (NYSE:CO)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $5.21 and last traded at $5.21, with a volume of 518 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.16.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.27. The firm has a market cap of $594.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.73 and a beta of 0.39.

Global Cord Blood (NYSE:CO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The medical research company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter. Global Cord Blood had a net margin of 42.17% and a return on equity of 12.77%. The business had revenue of $44.57 million during the quarter.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CO. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global Cord Blood in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Global Cord Blood in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $774,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global Cord Blood in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $168,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Global Cord Blood by 515.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 19,114 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 16,006 shares in the last quarter.

Global Cord Blood Company Profile (NYSE:CO)

Global Cord Blood Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides umbilical cord blood storage and ancillary services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers cord blood testing, processing, and storage services under the direction of subscribers; and tests, processes, and stores donated cord blood, as well as provides matching services.

