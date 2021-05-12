Global Partners (NYSE:GLP) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Global Partners (NYSE:GLP) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Global Partners is a Delaware limited partnership formed by affiliates of the Slifka family. Global Partners owns, controls or has access to one of the largest terminal networks of refined petroleum products in New England. Global Partners is one of the largest wholesale distributors of distillates such as home heating oil, diesel and kerosene, gasoline, and residual oil and bunker fuel to wholesalers, retailers and commercial customers in New England. “

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Global Partners from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $16.25.

Shares of GLP opened at $23.27 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $791.06 million, a P/E ratio of 8.92 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.80. Global Partners has a 52 week low of $9.00 and a 52 week high of $26.91. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.32.

Global Partners (NYSE:GLP) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The energy company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.12). Global Partners had a net margin of 1.02% and a return on equity of 23.59%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Global Partners will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th will be given a $0.575 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 7th. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.88%. This is a boost from Global Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. Global Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 209.52%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Global Partners by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 31,934 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $531,000 after acquiring an additional 478 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its stake in shares of Global Partners by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 10,755 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 755 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Global Partners by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 30,440 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $506,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Global Partners by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 21,718 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $361,000 after buying an additional 1,242 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Global Partners in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.93% of the company’s stock.

About Global Partners

Global Partners LP engages in the purchasing, selling, gathering, blending, storing, and logistics of transporting gasoline and gasoline blendstocks, distillates, residual oil, renewable fuels, crude oil, and propane to wholesalers, retailers, and commercial customers in the New England states and New York.

