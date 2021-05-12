Global Water Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:GWRS) to Issue $0.02 Monthly Dividend

Global Water Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:GWRS) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, May 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a dividend of 0.0243 per share by the utilities provider on Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th.

Global Water Resources has increased its dividend by 5.5% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 5 years. Global Water Resources has a dividend payout ratio of 263.6% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect Global Water Resources to earn $0.12 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $0.29 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 241.7%.

NASDAQ:GWRS traded up $0.32 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $16.31. The company had a trading volume of 11,730 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,572. The firm has a market capitalization of $368.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,632.63, a PEG ratio of 9.20 and a beta of 0.59. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.55. Global Water Resources has a 12-month low of $9.75 and a 12-month high of $18.15. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39.

Global Water Resources (NASDAQ:GWRS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01). Global Water Resources had a return on equity of 4.10% and a net margin of 1.08%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Global Water Resources will post 0.11 EPS for the current year.

GWRS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Roth Capital upped their price objective on shares of Global Water Resources from $12.50 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Global Water Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th.

Global Water Resources, Inc, a water resource management company, owns, operates, and manages regulated water, wastewater, and recycled water utilities primarily in metropolitan Phoenix, Arizona. As of December 31, 2020, it served approximately 66,000 people in 24,000 homes. The company was founded in 2003 and is based in Phoenix, Arizona.

