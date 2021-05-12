Goodfood Market Corp. (OTCMKTS:GDDFF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Goodfood Market Corp. (OTCMKTS:GDDFF) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $12.08.

GDDFF has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Goodfood Market from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Raymond James cut their price objective on Goodfood Market from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 8th. National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Goodfood Market in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Desjardins reduced their price target on Goodfood Market from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Goodfood Market in a report on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $9.00 price objective on the stock.

Goodfood Market stock opened at $6.04 on Wednesday. Goodfood Market has a 52 week low of $3.07 and a 52 week high of $11.50. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.79.

Goodfood Market Corp., an online grocery company, delivers fresh meals and grocery products in Canada. The company offers ready-to-eat and breakfast meals, which include ready-to-blend smoothies and other breakfast items, prepared meals, cooked meats and sides, and salads and soups; and private-label grocery items in various categories, such as bakery, dessert, meat and seafood, drinks, pantry, produce, snacks, dairy, and kitchen essentials, as well as olive oil, juice, and chocolate cookies.

