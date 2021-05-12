Gourmet Galaxy (GUM) 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $6.53 Million

Gourmet Galaxy (CURRENCY:GUM) traded 38% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on May 11th. In the last week, Gourmet Galaxy has traded 52.7% higher against the dollar. Gourmet Galaxy has a market capitalization of $11.55 million and approximately $6.53 million worth of Gourmet Galaxy was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Gourmet Galaxy coin can now be bought for approximately $3.49 or 0.00006111 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.68 or 0.00085334 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.08 or 0.00019428 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001753 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 22.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.40 or 0.00062048 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $487.52 or 0.00854563 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $36.47 or 0.00063935 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61.51 or 0.00107819 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 25.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00001886 BTC.

About Gourmet Galaxy

GUM is a coin. Its genesis date was January 30th, 2021. Gourmet Galaxy’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,312,145 coins. Gourmet Galaxy’s official Twitter account is @gourmetfinance

According to CryptoCompare, “GUM Token is our ERC-20 utility token, built on top of the Ethereum Blockchain with support for Polkadot Parachains coming in the near future. It is a vital part of Gourmet Galaxy, with a mechanism that is designed to give it value intrinsically tied to the Gourmet Galaxy Platform. “

Gourmet Galaxy Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gourmet Galaxy directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gourmet Galaxy should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Gourmet Galaxy using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

