Grafton Group (OTCMKTS:GROUF) Reaches New 52-Week High at $14.30

Shares of Grafton Group plc (OTCMKTS:GROUF) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $14.30 and last traded at $14.30, with a volume of 0 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $14.30.

Several brokerages have weighed in on GROUF. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Grafton Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Grafton Group in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity downgraded Grafton Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $14.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.01.

Grafton Group plc engages in the distribution, retailing, and manufacturing businesses in Ireland, the Netherlands, and the United Kingdom. Its Distribution segment distributes building and plumbing materials to professional trades people engaged in residential repair, maintenance, and improvement projects, as well as in residential and other new build construction.

