Graham (NYSE:GHC) Sets New 12-Month High After Dividend Announcement

Graham Holdings (NYSE:GHC) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday after the company announced a dividend. The company traded as high as $662.93 and last traded at $658.58, with a volume of 601 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $651.37.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Thursday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 16th will be given a dividend of $1.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 15th. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%.

The company has a market cap of $3.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.81 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $619.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $546.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Graham (NYSE:GHC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $9.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.95 by $5.15. Graham had a net margin of 7.30% and a return on equity of 4.71%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in Graham in the 1st quarter valued at about $316,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in Graham by 21.4% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd bought a new position in Graham in the 1st quarter valued at about $283,000. Morningstar Investment Services LLC bought a new position in Graham in the 1st quarter valued at about $520,000. Finally, MUFG Securities EMEA plc bought a new position in Graham in the 1st quarter valued at about $570,000. 63.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Graham

Graham Holdings Company, through its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified education and media company worldwide. It provides test preparation services and materials; data science education, and training and healthcare simulation services; professional training and exam preparation for professional certifications and licensures; and non-academic operations support services to Purdue University Global.

