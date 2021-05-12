Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $22.00 target price on the industrial products company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 14.40% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “GRAPHIC PACKAGING CORPORATION, headquartered in Marietta, Georgia, is a leading provider of paperboard packaging solutions for a wide variety of products to food, beverage and other consumer products companies. Graphic Packaging’s customers include some of the most widely recognized companies in the world. “

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Graphic Packaging in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Graphic Packaging in a report on Monday. Seaport Global Securities raised shares of Graphic Packaging from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Graphic Packaging in a report on Thursday, April 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Graphic Packaging from $20.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.50.

GPK stock traded down $0.16 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $19.23. The stock had a trading volume of 1,764,935 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,031,257. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $18.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.80. The company has a market capitalization of $5.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.24, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.19. Graphic Packaging has a 1-year low of $12.11 and a 1-year high of $19.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74.

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.02). Graphic Packaging had a return on equity of 15.24% and a net margin of 2.12%. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.31 EPS. Graphic Packaging’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Graphic Packaging will post 1.1 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GPK. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in shares of Graphic Packaging by 21.6% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 27,353 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $385,000 after buying an additional 4,865 shares during the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC grew its position in Graphic Packaging by 118.9% during the 4th quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 988,595 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $16,747,000 after purchasing an additional 537,008 shares during the last quarter. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning grew its position in Graphic Packaging by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning now owns 1,294,383 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $21,927,000 after purchasing an additional 127,383 shares during the last quarter. IBM Retirement Fund purchased a new position in Graphic Packaging during the 4th quarter worth $170,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Graphic Packaging by 942.5% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 285,643 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,839,000 after purchasing an additional 258,243 shares during the last quarter. 94.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Graphic Packaging Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides paper-based packaging solutions to food, beverage, foodservice, and other consumer products companies. It operates through three segments: Paperboard Mills, Americas Paperboard Packaging, and Europe Paperboard Packaging. The company offers coated unbleached kraft (CUK), coated recycled paperboard (CRB), and solid bleached sulfate paperboard (SBS) to various paperboard packaging converters and brokers; and paperboard packaging products, such as folding cartons, cups, lids, and food containers primarily to consumer packaged goods, quick-service restaurants, and foodservice companies; and barrier packaging products that protect against moisture, hot and cold temperature, grease, oil, oxygen, sunlight, insects, and other potential product-damaging factors.

