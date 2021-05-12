Gratus Capital LLC Acquires New Holdings in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW)

Gratus Capital LLC purchased a new position in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 14,472 shares of the network technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,661,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alaethes Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Palo Alto Networks during the 1st quarter valued at about $986,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Palo Alto Networks in the first quarter valued at $403,000. Fiduciary Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 27.6% during the first quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC now owns 15,175 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $5,363,000 after purchasing an additional 3,279 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its position in Palo Alto Networks by 1.7% in the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 36,293 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $11,689,000 after purchasing an additional 594 shares during the period. Finally, Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,172 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $2,310,000 after buying an additional 817 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Palo Alto Networks alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on PANW shares. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $315.00 to $440.00 in a report on Friday, February 19th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Palo Alto Networks from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $385.00 to $425.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $305.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $425.00 to $445.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, JMP Securities increased their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $310.00 to $430.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $382.71.

Shares of PANW stock traded down $8.80 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $334.63. The stock had a trading volume of 21,216 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,083,329. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $344.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $333.60. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a one year low of $210.79 and a one year high of $403.00. The firm has a market cap of $32.54 billion, a PE ratio of -110.78 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.18.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The network technology company reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $985.90 million. Palo Alto Networks had a negative return on equity of 8.66% and a negative net margin of 8.36%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.19 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post -1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Nir Zuk sold 12,000 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $361.19, for a total transaction of $4,334,280.00. Also, EVP Lee Klarich sold 2,360 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.00, for a total transaction of $790,600.00. Insiders sold a total of 49,860 shares of company stock valued at $17,229,105 over the last quarter. 2.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Palo Alto Networks Company Profile

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity platform solutions worldwide. The company provides firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of appliances and software deployed on an end-customer's network as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

Recommended Story: Why are gap-down stocks important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PANW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW).

Receive News & Ratings for Palo Alto Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palo Alto Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.