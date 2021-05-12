Gratus Capital LLC Boosts Position in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Gratus Capital LLC grew its position in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) by 8.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 94,982 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,479 shares during the quarter. Gratus Capital LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $9,169,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 161.2% in the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 269 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Duke Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Defined Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Duke Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC increased its position in Duke Energy by 166.0% during the first quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 266 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crescent Capital Consulting LLC acquired a new position in shares of Duke Energy in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. 63.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently commented on DUK shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Duke Energy from $96.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $101.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $106.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Duke Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $106.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $102.82.

In related news, SVP Dwight L. Jacobs sold 1,802 shares of Duke Energy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.35, for a total transaction of $161,008.70. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,794 shares in the company, valued at approximately $517,693.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 0.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

DUK stock traded down $0.93 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $102.70. 75,893 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,325,537. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.00 billion, a PE ratio of 37.96, a P/E/G ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $98.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $93.28. Duke Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $77.58 and a 52-week high of $108.00.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $6.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.27 billion. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.28% and a net margin of 8.68%. The company’s revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.14 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a $0.965 dividend. This represents a $3.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.76%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is currently 76.28%.

Duke Energy Profile

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable sources, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

