Gratus Capital LLC Has $11.17 Million Stock Position in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Gratus Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 5.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 143,869 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,078 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley makes up about 1.3% of Gratus Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Gratus Capital LLC’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $11,173,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Savant Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 18,953 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,472,000 after purchasing an additional 1,455 shares during the last quarter. Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Morgan Stanley by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC now owns 144,301 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,206,000 after buying an additional 3,069 shares during the last quarter. Alaethes Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Morgan Stanley in the 1st quarter valued at $1,463,000. Asset Management Corp IL ADV grew its stake in Morgan Stanley by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Asset Management Corp IL ADV now owns 7,692 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $597,000 after buying an additional 533 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Morgan Stanley in the 1st quarter valued at $435,000. Institutional investors own 76.79% of the company’s stock.

MS traded down $0.58 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $84.34. 449,096 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,387,768. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $156.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.32, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.59. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $80.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.66. Morgan Stanley has a one year low of $35.53 and a one year high of $88.88.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $2.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $15.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.48 billion. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 19.16% and a return on equity of 12.33%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 65.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.01 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Morgan Stanley will post 5.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.66%. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.11%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MS. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $68.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.15.

In other Morgan Stanley news, insider Daniel A. Simkowitz sold 73,162 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.06, for a total value of $5,857,349.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 267,915 shares in the company, valued at $21,449,274.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley operates as a global financial services company. The firm provides investment banking products and services to its clients and customers including corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals. It operates through the following business segments: Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management.

