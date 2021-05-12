Gratus Capital LLC Reduces Position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Gratus Capital LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 1.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 27,128 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 507 shares during the period. Gratus Capital LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $2,447,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $411,979,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,674,789 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $697,193,000 after purchasing an additional 767,458 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 278.6% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 883,143 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $70,939,000 after purchasing an additional 649,856 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in Emerson Electric by 27.0% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,058,573 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $245,818,000 after buying an additional 649,823 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Emerson Electric in the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,193,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Emerson Electric alerts:

Shares of NYSE EMR traded down $0.91 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $94.35. The stock had a trading volume of 86,184 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,830,616. Emerson Electric Co. has a twelve month low of $50.03 and a twelve month high of $96.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.52. The firm has a market cap of $56.58 billion, a PE ratio of 29.40, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a 50 day moving average of $91.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $83.74.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.07. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 11.71% and a return on equity of 25.98%. The company had revenue of $4.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.35 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.89 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Emerson Electric Co. will post 3.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be issued a $0.505 dividend. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is 58.38%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on EMR. UBS Group raised shares of Emerson Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $69.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Emerson Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $89.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $94.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Emerson Electric from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Emerson Electric from $101.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.00.

About Emerson Electric

Emerson Electric Co designs and manufactures technology and engineering products for industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. It operates through Automation Solutions and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments. The Automation Solutions segment offers measurement and analytical instrumentation, industrial valves and equipment, and process control software and systems.

Further Reading: Most Active Stocks: Dollar Volume vs Share Volume

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EMR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR).

Receive News & Ratings for Emerson Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emerson Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.