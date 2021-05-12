Gratus Capital LLC Takes Position in Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT)

Gratus Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 339,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,830,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV lifted its position in Rocket Companies by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV now owns 46,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $934,000 after buying an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Rocket Companies by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 22,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $457,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Rocket Companies by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,000 after buying an additional 855 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Rocket Companies by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 13,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brooktree Capital Management grew its position in Rocket Companies by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Brooktree Capital Management now owns 66,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,335,000 after acquiring an additional 947 shares in the last quarter. 3.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently commented on RKT shares. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Rocket Companies from $23.00 to $21.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Rocket Companies from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Rocket Companies from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Rocket Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and set a $24.00 price target (down previously from $27.00) on shares of Rocket Companies in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Rocket Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.33.

NYSE RKT traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $16.93. The company had a trading volume of 101,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,423,279. Rocket Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.48 and a 1-year high of $43.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.76, a quick ratio of 28.59 and a current ratio of 28.59. The business has a 50 day moving average of $22.19 and a 200-day moving average of $21.59.

Rocket Companies (NYSE:RKT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $4.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.84 billion. As a group, analysts expect that Rocket Companies, Inc. will post 3.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 9th were issued a dividend of $1.11 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 8th.

Rocket Companies Profile

Rocket Companies, Inc engages in the tech-driven real estate, mortgage, and eCommerce businesses in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Direct to Consumer and Partner Network. The company's solutions include Rocket Mortgage, a mortgage lender; Amrock that provides title insurance, property valuation, and settlement services; Rocket Homes, a home search platform and real estate agent referral network, which offers technology-enabled services to support the home buying and selling experience; Rocket Auto, an automotive retail marketplace that provides centralized and virtual car sales support to national car rental and online car purchasing platforms; and Rocket Loans, an online-based personal loans business.

