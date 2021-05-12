Gravity (NASDAQ:GRVY) Downgraded by TheStreet

TheStreet lowered shares of Gravity (NASDAQ:GRVY) from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report issued on Monday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.
Shares of GRVY opened at $101.00 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $701.85 million, a PE ratio of 17.91 and a beta of -0.37. The company’s 50-day moving average is $118.65 and its 200-day moving average is $150.53. Gravity has a fifty-two week low of $39.52 and a fifty-two week high of $239.90.
Gravity (NASDAQ:GRVY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 31st. The technology company reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $100.63 million for the quarter. Gravity had a net margin of 13.14% and a return on equity of 35.64%.
About Gravity
Gravity Co, Ltd. develops, publishes, and distributes online games mainly in South Korea, Taiwan, Thailand, the Philippines, and internationally. It offers a massively multiplayer online role-playing game, including Ragnarok Online, Requiem, Dragonica, Ragnarok Online II, and Ragnarok Prequel II, as well as Ragnarok Clicker, a Web browser-based role-playing game.
See Also: Index Funds
Receive News & Ratings for Gravity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gravity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.