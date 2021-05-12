Gravity (NASDAQ:GRVY) Downgraded by TheStreet

TheStreet lowered shares of Gravity (NASDAQ:GRVY) from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report issued on Monday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Shares of GRVY opened at $101.00 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $701.85 million, a PE ratio of 17.91 and a beta of -0.37. The company’s 50-day moving average is $118.65 and its 200-day moving average is $150.53. Gravity has a fifty-two week low of $39.52 and a fifty-two week high of $239.90.

Gravity (NASDAQ:GRVY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 31st. The technology company reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $100.63 million for the quarter. Gravity had a net margin of 13.14% and a return on equity of 35.64%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in Gravity during the fourth quarter worth about $84,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in Gravity in the 4th quarter valued at about $159,000. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. bought a new position in Gravity in the 4th quarter valued at about $213,000. Boston Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gravity in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Finally, Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc acquired a new stake in Gravity during the 1st quarter worth approximately $242,000. 7.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Gravity

Gravity Co, Ltd. develops, publishes, and distributes online games mainly in South Korea, Taiwan, Thailand, the Philippines, and internationally. It offers a massively multiplayer online role-playing game, including Ragnarok Online, Requiem, Dragonica, Ragnarok Online II, and Ragnarok Prequel II, as well as Ragnarok Clicker, a Web browser-based role-playing game.

