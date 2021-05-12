Gravity (NASDAQ:GRVY) Stock Rating Lowered by TheStreet

Gravity (NASDAQ:GRVY) was downgraded by research analysts at TheStreet from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Gravity stock opened at $103.86 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $721.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.91 and a beta of -0.37. Gravity has a 12 month low of $39.52 and a 12 month high of $239.90. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $118.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $150.53.

Gravity (NASDAQ:GRVY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 31st. The technology company reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $100.63 million for the quarter. Gravity had a return on equity of 35.64% and a net margin of 13.14%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Boston Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Gravity during the fourth quarter valued at $215,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in Gravity during the fourth quarter valued at $813,000. Apis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Gravity during the fourth quarter valued at $6,832,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in Gravity in the fourth quarter worth about $159,000. Finally, Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. purchased a new stake in Gravity in the fourth quarter worth about $213,000. Institutional investors own 7.34% of the company’s stock.

Gravity Company Profile

Gravity Co, Ltd. develops, publishes, and distributes online games mainly in South Korea, Taiwan, Thailand, the Philippines, and internationally. It offers a massively multiplayer online role-playing game, including Ragnarok Online, Requiem, Dragonica, Ragnarok Online II, and Ragnarok Prequel II, as well as Ragnarok Clicker, a Web browser-based role-playing game.

