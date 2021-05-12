Great Lakes Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 10.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 27,910 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,688 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises about 0.9% of Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position. Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $57,736,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Nottingham Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Nottingham Advisors Inc. now owns 917 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,606,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC increased its holdings in Alphabet by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 131 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. CWS Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Alphabet by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. CWS Financial Advisors LLC now owns 162 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $284,000 after buying an additional 5 shares during the period. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC now owns 181 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $374,000 after buying an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 190 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $393,000 after buying an additional 5 shares during the period. 31.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, SVP Philipp Schindler sold 1,385 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,056.52, for a total transaction of $2,848,280.20. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,467,824. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 30 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,152.94, for a total transaction of $64,588.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 966 shares in the company, valued at $2,079,740.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 37,038 shares of company stock worth $82,507,816. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup lowered shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on Alphabet from $2,400.00 to $2,600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Alphabet from $2,440.00 to $2,750.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Alphabet from $2,600.00 to $3,050.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,495.63.

Alphabet stock traded down $56.73 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $2,252.03. 35,863 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,546,830. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,323.91 and a 52-week high of $2,452.38. The company has a quick ratio of 3.39, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2,252.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,959.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.51 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.98.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $15.74 by $10.55. The firm had revenue of $55.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.40 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 20.80%. The company’s revenue was up 34.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $9.87 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

