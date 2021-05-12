Great Lakes Advisors LLC Buys 7,374 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC raised its stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 18.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 48,169 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,374 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $25,128,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NFLX. Wunderlich Capital Managemnt boosted its position in shares of Netflix by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Wunderlich Capital Managemnt now owns 5,089 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $2,752,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. boosted its holdings in Netflix by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 3,939 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $2,130,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA grew its stake in shares of Netflix by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 6,830 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $3,693,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Netflix by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 796 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $430,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Netflix by 36.4% during the fourth quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 75 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.71% of the company’s stock.

NFLX traded down $4.19 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $490.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 69,342 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,850,653. The stock has a market cap of $217.66 billion, a PE ratio of 79.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.92. Netflix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $397.86 and a fifty-two week high of $593.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The business’s 50-day moving average is $524.34 and its 200-day moving average is $519.13.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.77. The business had revenue of $7.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.13 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 31.48% and a net margin of 11.78%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.57 EPS. Analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 6.27 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have weighed in on NFLX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating and set a $600.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Netflix from $675.00 to $650.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $650.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $625.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $586.00 price objective on Netflix and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Netflix has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $590.90.

About Netflix

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

