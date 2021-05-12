Great Lakes Advisors LLC Has $21.61 Million Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 0.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 97,827 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $21,614,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Truvestments Capital LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 378.6% in the 4th quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 134 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Oder Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 94.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWM traded down $1.51 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $217.45. 1,404,284 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,728,004. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a one year low of $117.18 and a one year high of $234.53. The company’s 50 day moving average is $222.89 and its 200 day moving average is $210.28.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

