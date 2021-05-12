Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 2.060-2.150 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.130. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.27 billion-$1.29 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.25 billion.

GDOT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Truist Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Green Dot from $75.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Truist decreased their target price on shares of Green Dot from $75.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Green Dot from $55.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on Green Dot from $70.00 to $63.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Northland Securities downgraded shares of Green Dot from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $57.50.

Shares of Green Dot stock opened at $42.02 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a PE ratio of 46.69 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.22. Green Dot has a one year low of $31.24 and a one year high of $64.97.

Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.10. Green Dot had a net margin of 4.01% and a return on equity of 7.73%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Green Dot will post 1.32 EPS for the current year.

In other Green Dot news, General Counsel Kristina S. Lockwood sold 1,251 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.90, for a total transaction of $66,177.90. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 23,263 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,230,612.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director William I. Jacobs sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.51, for a total transaction of $27,255.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 64,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,510,498.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 296,790 shares of company stock valued at $14,363,348. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Green Dot Company Profile

Green Dot Corporation operates as a financial technology and bank holding company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Account Services, and Processing and Settlement Services. The company offers deposit account programs, such network-branded reloadable prepaid debit cards under the consumer brand names of General Purpose Reloadable cards, consumer and small business checking accounts, network-branded gift cards, secured credit cards, and payroll debit cards.

