Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 2.060-2.150 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.130. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.27 billion-$1.29 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.25 billion.
GDOT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Truist Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Green Dot from $75.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Truist decreased their target price on shares of Green Dot from $75.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Green Dot from $55.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on Green Dot from $70.00 to $63.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Northland Securities downgraded shares of Green Dot from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $57.50.
Shares of Green Dot stock opened at $42.02 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a PE ratio of 46.69 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.22. Green Dot has a one year low of $31.24 and a one year high of $64.97.
In other Green Dot news, General Counsel Kristina S. Lockwood sold 1,251 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.90, for a total transaction of $66,177.90. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 23,263 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,230,612.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director William I. Jacobs sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.51, for a total transaction of $27,255.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 64,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,510,498.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 296,790 shares of company stock valued at $14,363,348. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Green Dot Company Profile
Green Dot Corporation operates as a financial technology and bank holding company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Account Services, and Processing and Settlement Services. The company offers deposit account programs, such network-branded reloadable prepaid debit cards under the consumer brand names of General Purpose Reloadable cards, consumer and small business checking accounts, network-branded gift cards, secured credit cards, and payroll debit cards.
Recommended Story: What’s a Black Swan?
Receive News & Ratings for Green Dot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Green Dot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.