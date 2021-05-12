Greenhill & Co., Inc. (NYSE:GHL) Director Purchases $571,757.67 in Stock

Greenhill & Co., Inc. (NYSE:GHL) Director Kevin Ferro bought 35,937 shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $15.91 per share, for a total transaction of $571,757.67. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 12,428 shares in the company, valued at approximately $197,729.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Kevin Ferro also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, May 7th, Kevin Ferro acquired 6,420 shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $15.90 per share, for a total transaction of $102,078.00.

On Tuesday, March 9th, Kevin Ferro acquired 4,244 shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $14.50 per share, for a total transaction of $61,538.00.

On Friday, March 5th, Kevin Ferro acquired 500 shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $14.85 per share, for a total transaction of $7,425.00.

NYSE GHL opened at $15.72 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.58, a current ratio of 3.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.38. Greenhill & Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.82 and a 12-month high of $20.09. The company has a market capitalization of $306.73 million, a PE ratio of -24.95 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $17.08 and its 200-day moving average is $14.55.

Greenhill & Co., Inc. (NYSE:GHL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.48). Greenhill & Co., Inc. had a negative net margin of 2.80% and a negative return on equity of 38.14%. The business had revenue of $68.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $104.15 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Greenhill & Co., Inc. will post 0.08 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 1st. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. Greenhill & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is 40.00%.

GHL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. JMP Securities raised shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, April 12th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Greenhill & Co., Inc. by 3.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,288,326 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,713,000 after buying an additional 80,289 shares during the last quarter. Capital Management Corp VA increased its holdings in Greenhill & Co., Inc. by 18.0% during the first quarter. Capital Management Corp VA now owns 1,377,120 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,695,000 after buying an additional 210,128 shares during the last quarter. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA increased its holdings in Greenhill & Co., Inc. by 26.4% during the first quarter. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA now owns 478,797 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,891,000 after buying an additional 100,100 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Greenhill & Co., Inc. by 85.8% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 333,542 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,496,000 after buying an additional 153,984 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC increased its holdings in Greenhill & Co., Inc. by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 297,975 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,617,000 after buying an additional 12,895 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.12% of the company’s stock.

About Greenhill & Co., Inc.

Greenhill & Co, Inc is an independent investment bank, which engages in the provision of financial and strategic advice. It specializes on mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, restructurings, financings, and capital raising. The company was founded by Robert F. Greenhill in 1996 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

