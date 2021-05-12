Greenleaf Trust Boosts Stake in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU)

Greenleaf Trust grew its stake in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) by 34.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,636 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 419 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in Kansas City Southern were worth $432,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Kansas City Southern in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kansas City Southern in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kansas City Southern in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kansas City Southern in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kansas City Southern in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. 85.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Kansas City Southern alerts:

KSU opened at $308.17 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company has a market cap of $28.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.94, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.98. Kansas City Southern has a 52-week low of $128.80 and a 52-week high of $309.63. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $275.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $220.31.

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The transportation company reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.96 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $706.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $712.07 million. Kansas City Southern had a return on equity of 13.91% and a net margin of 21.68%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.58 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Kansas City Southern will post 7.01 EPS for the current year.

KSU has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Kansas City Southern from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $286.00 price objective (up previously from $255.00) on shares of Kansas City Southern in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Kansas City Southern from $237.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Kansas City Southern from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $231.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $275.00 price objective on shares of Kansas City Southern in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kansas City Southern currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $237.07.

Kansas City Southern Profile

Kansas City Southern, a transportation holding company, provides domestic and international rail transportation services in North America. The company serves a ten-state region in the Midwest and southeast regions of the United States and has the shortest north/south rail route between Kansas City, Missouri, and ports along the Gulf of Mexico in Alabama, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas.

Featured Story: Candlestick

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KSU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU).

Receive News & Ratings for Kansas City Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kansas City Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.