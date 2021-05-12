Greenleaf Trust Boosts Stock Holdings in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG)

Greenleaf Trust boosted its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) by 4.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,289 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 409 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in Citizens Financial Group were worth $410,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Citizens Financial Group in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. RBA Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Citizens Financial Group in the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Citizens Financial Group in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Reby Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Citizens Financial Group in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Citizens Financial Group in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. 92.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Citizens Financial Group alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Stephens raised their price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $45.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Citizens Financial Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.27.

Citizens Financial Group stock opened at $48.99 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $20.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.07 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $45.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.28. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.20 and a 52 week high of $50.35.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The bank reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. Citizens Financial Group had a net margin of 13.04% and a return on equity of 5.30%. Citizens Financial Group’s quarterly revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.03 EPS. Research analysts expect that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 29th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 28th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.18%. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.63%.

Citizens Financial Group declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, January 20th that allows the company to repurchase $750.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the bank to buy up to 4.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

About Citizens Financial Group

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association that provides retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Consumer Banking segment offers traditional banking products and services, including checking and savings accounts, home and education loans, credit cards, business loans, mortgage and home equity lending, and unsecured product finance and personal loans, as well as wealth management and investment services to retail customers and small businesses.

Further Reading: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG).

Receive News & Ratings for Citizens Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citizens Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.