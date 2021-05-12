Greenleaf Trust Buys 345 Shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD)

Greenleaf Trust raised its stake in shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) by 21.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,946 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the quarter. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in ResMed were worth $378,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in ResMed during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in ResMed during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in ResMed during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new stake in shares of ResMed in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ResMed by 435.3% in the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 182 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE RMD opened at $194.75 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. ResMed Inc. has a 52 week low of $149.16 and a 52 week high of $224.43. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $198.42 and its 200 day moving average is $203.12. The company has a market cap of $28.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.79, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.28.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.08. ResMed had a net margin of 22.45% and a return on equity of 30.64%. Equities research analysts anticipate that ResMed Inc. will post 5.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 13th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 12th. ResMed’s payout ratio is currently 32.77%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on RMD. Citigroup upgraded shares of ResMed from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of ResMed from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upgraded shares of ResMed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $229.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. ResMed presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $199.71.

In other ResMed news, COO Robert Andrew Douglas sold 964 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.45, for a total transaction of $199,981.80. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 16,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,464,622.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Brett Sandercock sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total transaction of $462,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 97,422 shares in the company, valued at $18,023,070. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 22,832 shares of company stock worth $4,484,116. Insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications that diagnose, treat, and manage respiratory disorders comprising sleep apnea, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, neuromuscular disease, and other chronic diseases. The company operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service.

