Greenleaf Trust Buys 467 Shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI)

Greenleaf Trust boosted its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) by 12.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,368 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 467 shares during the quarter. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $507,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CNI. Norges Bank bought a new position in Canadian National Railway during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $790,551,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Canadian National Railway by 134.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,054,282 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $994,611,000 after purchasing an additional 5,195,624 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in Canadian National Railway by 1,248.1% during the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,000,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $109,843,000 after purchasing an additional 925,820 shares during the period. Maj Invest Holding A S lifted its position in Canadian National Railway by 45.3% during the fourth quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 1,833,264 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $201,358,000 after purchasing an additional 571,356 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Canadian National Railway during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,001,000. Institutional investors own 54.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on CNI shares. Vertical Research started coverage on shares of Canadian National Railway in a report on Friday, March 26th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from $145.00 to $143.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Barclays raised shares of Canadian National Railway from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. National Bank Financial reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Canadian National Railway in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from $125.00 to $122.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Canadian National Railway currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $128.94.

CNI stock opened at $112.47 on Wednesday. Canadian National Railway has a 52 week low of $77.20 and a 52 week high of $119.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $113.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $110.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.83.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The transportation company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($0.01). Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 24.90% and a return on equity of 19.55%. The business had revenue of $3.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.22 EPS. Canadian National Railway’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Canadian National Railway will post 4.1 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 9th will be given a dividend of $0.4964 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 8th. This represents a $1.99 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.77%. This is a positive change from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.00%.

Canadian National Railway Profile

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail and related transportation business. Its portfolio of goods includes petroleum and chemicals, grain and fertilizers, coal, metals and minerals, forest products, intermodal, and automotive products serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers.

