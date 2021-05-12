Greenleaf Trust Has $472,000 Holdings in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Greenleaf Trust grew its holdings in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) by 23.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,433 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 271 shares during the quarter. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $472,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of URI. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in United Rentals during the third quarter worth about $381,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in United Rentals by 21.6% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 4,500 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,044,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its position in United Rentals by 131.4% during the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 1,282 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 728 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its position in United Rentals by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 3,914 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $908,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the period. Finally, McGuire Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in United Rentals during the fourth quarter worth about $206,000. 96.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CFO Jessica Graziano sold 2,452 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $351.65, for a total value of $862,245.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,858 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,576,465.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Craig Adam Pintoff sold 1,692 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.37, for a total value of $531,914.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,876 shares in the company, valued at $5,934,048.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

United Rentals stock opened at $340.33 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.97, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 2.25. United Rentals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $105.26 and a 52-week high of $354.60. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $325.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $268.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.90.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The construction company reported $3.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.10 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.98 billion. United Rentals had a return on equity of 34.19% and a net margin of 10.69%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.35 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that United Rentals, Inc. will post 16.75 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on United Rentals from $265.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on United Rentals in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Vertical Research assumed coverage on United Rentals in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of United Rentals in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on United Rentals from $370.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $278.07.

United Rentals Company Profile

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals; and Trench, Power and Fluid Solutions. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment, including backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom lifts and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools.

