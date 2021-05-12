Greenleaf Trust Has $488,000 Position in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

Greenleaf Trust lifted its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) by 14.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,637 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 829 shares during the quarter. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $488,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 49.1% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 160,908 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $4,841,000 after buying an additional 53,000 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 22.5% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 9,800 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $474,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. XR Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Diamondback Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $233,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 212.0% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 3,756 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $182,000 after purchasing an additional 2,552 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SevenBridge Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Diamondback Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $897,000. 92.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of FANG opened at $79.80 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $60.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.63 and a 12 month high of $88.75. The company has a market cap of $14.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.96, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 2.59.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The oil and natural gas company reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.57. Diamondback Energy had a positive return on equity of 5.10% and a negative net margin of 135.48%. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $864.18 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.45 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 31.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 3.06 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.01%. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 23.09%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on FANG. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Diamondback Energy from $90.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Diamondback Energy from $82.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Diamondback Energy from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Diamondback Energy in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Diamondback Energy from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.48.

In other news, CFO Hof Matthew Kaes Van’t sold 1,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.24, for a total transaction of $146,756.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 67,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,178,401.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Travis D. Stice sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $1,700,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 41,900 shares of company stock worth $3,546,756. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

About Diamondback Energy

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It primarily focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

