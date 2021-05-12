Greenleaf Trust Raises Stake in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW)

Greenleaf Trust increased its stake in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) by 2.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,112 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 26 shares during the quarter. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in W.W. Grainger were worth $446,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in W.W. Grainger by 39.7% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 95 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Harfst & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in W.W. Grainger by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Harfst & Associates Inc. now owns 985 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $402,000 after buying an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Bremer Bank National Association increased its holdings in W.W. Grainger by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Bremer Bank National Association now owns 5,882 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,402,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in W.W. Grainger by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 753 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $302,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Haverford Trust Co. increased its holdings in W.W. Grainger by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Haverford Trust Co. now owns 667 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $272,000 after buying an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. 70.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of GWW opened at $462.70 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $417.66 and its 200 day moving average is $398.25. The company has a market capitalization of $24.11 billion, a PE ratio of 39.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.15. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a 12-month low of $263.83 and a 12-month high of $479.87. The company has a current ratio of 2.97, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $4.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.30 by $0.18. W.W. Grainger had a return on equity of 41.31% and a net margin of 5.37%. The business had revenue of $3.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.24 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 16.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th will be given a dividend of $1.62 per share. This is a boost from W.W. Grainger’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.53. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 7th. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.40%.

In other W.W. Grainger news, CEO Donald G. Macpherson sold 4,276 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $407.01, for a total value of $1,740,374.76. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 61,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,898,836.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP John L. Howard sold 2,535 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $407.21, for a total value of $1,032,277.35. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 40,893 shares in the company, valued at $16,652,038.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 8,805 shares of company stock valued at $3,688,815. 13.97% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

GWW has been the subject of several research analyst reports. UBS Group reduced their price objective on W.W. Grainger from $465.00 to $455.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on W.W. Grainger from $354.00 to $369.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised W.W. Grainger from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $480.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on W.W. Grainger from $452.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on W.W. Grainger from $409.00 to $458.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $425.36.

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products and services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company provides material handling equipment, safety and security supplies, lighting and electrical products, power and hand tools, pumps and plumbing supplies, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking tools.

