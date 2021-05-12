Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDYN) Receives $28.50 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDYN) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the seven analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $31.00.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Grid Dynamics from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Northland Securities increased their price objective on Grid Dynamics from $11.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut Grid Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Cowen raised their price target on Grid Dynamics from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Grid Dynamics in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th.

Get Grid Dynamics alerts:

NASDAQ:GDYN opened at $15.40 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $14.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.80. Grid Dynamics has a 1 year low of $6.30 and a 1 year high of $16.85.

Grid Dynamics (NASDAQ:GDYN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.02. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Grid Dynamics will post -0.09 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Vadim Kozyrkov sold 3,853 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.55, for a total transaction of $52,208.15. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 234,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,173,057.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Stan Klimoff sold 9,147 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.50, for a total value of $141,778.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 220,979 shares in the company, valued at $3,425,174.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 20,062 shares of company stock worth $294,933. Corporate insiders own 15.60% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Mirador Capital Partners LP acquired a new stake in Grid Dynamics in the 1st quarter worth about $1,469,000. ETF Managers Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Grid Dynamics in the 4th quarter valued at about $66,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Grid Dynamics in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,370,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. acquired a new position in shares of Grid Dynamics in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,036,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Grid Dynamics by 13.5% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 299,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,770,000 after purchasing an additional 35,486 shares in the last quarter. 41.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Grid Dynamics

Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise-level digital transformation services for Fortune 1000 corporations in the United States, and Central and Eastern European countries. It works in collaboration with its clients on digital transformation initiatives that cover strategy consulting, early prototypes, and enterprise-scale delivery of new digital platforms.

Featured Article: What are the advantages to having securities held in street name?

Receive News & Ratings for Grid Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grid Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.