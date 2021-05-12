GrowGeneration (NASDAQ:GRWG) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

GrowGeneration (NASDAQ:GRWG) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $450 million-$470 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $425.57 million.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on GrowGeneration from $40.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Lake Street Capital raised their price objective on GrowGeneration from $60.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Alliance Global Partners lowered GrowGeneration from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered GrowGeneration from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Roth Capital lowered GrowGeneration from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $51.56.

NASDAQ GRWG traded down $3.40 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $36.56. The stock had a trading volume of 2,446,835 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,379,326. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 735.55 and a beta of 3.09. GrowGeneration has a one year low of $4.53 and a one year high of $67.75. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.42.

GrowGeneration (NASDAQ:GRWG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 24th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.03). GrowGeneration had a return on equity of 4.68% and a net margin of 2.14%. The firm had revenue of $61.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.87 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that GrowGeneration will post 0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Sean Stiefel sold 8,305 shares of GrowGeneration stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.58, for a total transaction of $395,151.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 13.57% of the company’s stock.

About GrowGeneration

GrowGeneration Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates retail hydroponic and organic gardening stores in the United States. It engages in the marketing and distribution of horticultural, organics, and lighting and hydroponics products, including lighting fixtures, nutrients, seeds and growing media, systems, trays, fans, filters, humidifiers and dehumidifiers, timers, instruments, water pumps, irrigation supplies, and hand tools.

